Charlize Theron and 'Bombshell' Cast Unveil New Trailer for Fox News Film

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie made a Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where they unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming film, Bombshell, which centers on Fox News' late founder Roger Ailes and the women who leveled sexual misconduct claims against him.

In the Lionsgate movie, Theron plays Megyn Kelly; Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson; and Robbie plays producer Kayla Pospisil. In the two-minute clip, Kidman's Carlson and Robbie's Pospisil deal with inappropriate behavior from Ailes, while Theron's Kelly handles separate headlines she faced during the 2016 presidential election. They include now-President Donald Trump making an offensive joke about Kelly's menstrual cycle after a heated TV debate.

Despite Kelly's concerns about Trump's remark, John Lithgow's Ailes then assures her: "Nobody stops watching because of a conflict. They stop watching when there isn't one."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Pospisil begs Ailes to let her move in front of the camera, to which he ominously replies: "I could pluck you out and move you in front of the line but I need to know that you're loyal. I need you to find a way to prove it."

Carlson, the first woman to go public with accusations against Ailes, later proclaims, "Someone has to speak up. Someone has to get mad."

An upset Ailes then worries out loud that Carlson's claims "could kill Fox News."

During the trio's interview on Ellen, Theron was asked if she has had any contact with Kelly, to whom she bears a striking resemblance in Bombshell.

"No," Theron said, before adding, "We used a lot of source material in telling and finding the story — and also spoke to a lot of women who were part of the story. Some of them were still working at Fox, some of them really didn't want their names out there and so, as a team, we've really decided to protect our sources."

Still, Theron mentioned that Kelly is "fully aware" of the film. "I'm really hoping that she'll see it," said the actress. "We want everybody to see it, who's been involved in this story."

Watch Theron, Kidman and Robbie's Ellen interview below — along with the new trailer for Bombshell, which is set to hit theaters Dec. 20.