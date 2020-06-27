'Bombshell' Writer Charles Randolph to Pen Untitled Wuhan Project

The film will examine how the medical community in China confronted the coronavirus outbreak.

Charles Randolph, screenwriter of The Big Short and Bombshell, is set to write an untitled Wuhan project for SK Global, the company revealed Saturday.

The film will examine "the dramatic weeks in China as the heroic medical community confronts a mysterious virus, soon to be come a global pandemic."

"Charles takes us through an electrifying and revealing drama all of us are living through," said SK Global's John Penotti and Charlie Corwin in a statement. "His vivid storytelling and insights are at the heart of this narrative. We couldn’t be more pleased to support his vision and directorial debut."

Randolph added, "I’m very happy to be working with everyone at SK Global to get this right. The deeper we dig, the richer the story of Wuhan becomes. It’s one thing to fight a monster. It’s another thing to fight a monster in the dark."

The project will be filmed in China, as well as other international locations, with local crews.

Randolph received an Oscar for The Big Short in 2016. His additional credits include The Life of David Gale and Love & Other Drugs.