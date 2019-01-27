China's Bona Film Group to Co-Finance Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' (Exclusive)

The powerhouse Chinese studio will distribute the Charles Manson movie, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, in the Middle Kingdom, as well as participating in the film's worldwide box office earnings.

Quentin Tarantino's much anticipated Charles Manson movie Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is getting a major chunk of its financial backing from China.

Beijing-based studio Bona Film Group has stepped in as a co-financier of the film with Colombia Pictures, Yu Dong, CEO of Bona, told The Hollywood Reporter Monday. The Chinese studio will participate in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood's global box-office earnings, and the company also has taken distribution rights to the film for mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Sony Pictures Releasing will distribute the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood everywhere else in the world.

Yu declined to share the precise size of Bona's stake, but said it is "substantial."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. Not much else is known about the film, other than that it is set in Charles Manson-era L.A.

Tarantino wrote and is directing the large ensemble feature that also stars Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Bruce Dern, Al Pacino, Tim Roth, James Marsen, Lena Dunham, Maya Hawke, Timothy Olyphant and more. Tarantino, who has spent virtually his whole life in LA, reportedly spent five years writing the script.

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood will be released in North America on July 26.

