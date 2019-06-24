Suspect Charged After Hidden Camera Found in Women's Bathroom at 'Bond 25' Set

The disturbing incident is the latest in a series of bad news that has dogged production of the upcoming 007 installment.

A man has been taken into custody after a hidden camera was found in one of the toilets of Pinewood Studios, specifically where Bond 25 is being filmed.

Peter Hartley, 49, was arrested by Thames Valley police last week and charged over the weekend after the camera was discovered at the studios in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, The Independent reported.

It is unclear how Hartley is involved with either the untitled 007 film or Pinewood Studios, if at all.

Thames Valley police could not immediately be reached for more information.

“We take this issue very seriously,” Pinewood Studios said in a statement, citied by The Independent. “We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation.”

Star Daniel Craig had to undergo minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained while filming in May.

Then in early June, a controlled explosion went wrong, resulting in damage to the exterior of the famed 007 stage at the iconic studio. Officials claimed there were no injuries on set, but the verified movie Twitter account did report that a crewmember outside the stage had suffered a "minor injury."

Bond 25 is set to bow April 8, 2020 domestically through MGM's United Artists and Annapurna.