Universal Wins James Bond International Distribution Rights

The deal was closed by EON’s Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, MGM chairman of the board of directors Kevin Ulrich, MGM Motion Pictures Group president Jon Glickman and Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley.

After a battle amongst major film studios, Universal has won the internastional distribution rights to the 25th installment of James Bond, also securing rights for home entertainment.

Domestic distribution for the historic franchise film will be handled by MGM and Annapurna through a joint venture they signed last year. The 25th installment of James Bond will first be released in the U.K. on Oct. 25, 2019 and hitting the U.S. screens on Nov. 8, 2019. Production is set to begin Dec. 3.

The franchise's current leading man, Daniel Craig, is set to return for his fifth film as the 007 agent, with Oscar-winner Danny Boyle expected to direct the film based off a script penned by his Trainspotting screenwriting partner John Hodge.

After longtime 007 distributor Sony's deal expired with the franchise's 2015 film Spectre, a battle over the international rights ensued amongst film studios. With major studioes from the likes of Warner Bros. and Paramount fighting over film's rights, the win marks a monumental moment for Universal and Comcast.

More to come...