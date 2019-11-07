AFM: Bondit Media Capital, Film Mode Team for "One-Stop Solution"

The deal was announced by Matthew Helderman, CEO and co-founder of BondIt, which has backed titles such as the Oscar-nominated 'Loving Vincent,' and Clay Epstein, president of Film Mode, whose recent slate includes 'Rabid.'

Film, TV and media financier BondIt Media Capital has formed a joint venture with sales and production banner Film Mode Entertainment that aims to bring what they describe as a "one-stop solution" to producers that includes financial lending, sales and production services.

The deal was announced by Matthew Helderman, CEO and co-founder of BondIt, which has backed titles such as To the Bone, Driven and the Oscar-nominated Loving Vincent, and Clay Epstein, president of Film Mode, whose recent slate includes Rabid, a reimagining of David Cronenberg’s 1977 cult horror classic, and Crypto, starring Kurt Russell, Alexis Bledel and Luke Hemsworth.

"Clay and the Film Mode team have been a perfect partner for BondIt given their candor and transparency while also following through on strong sales across multiple genres," said Helderman. "We look forward to building a long standing partnership as we continue to ramp up our collective production and financing operations."

Added Epstein, "We complement each other while having the same initiative: that is, to work with great material, talented filmmakers and well-respected partners to build synergies that will enable both parties to grow." In addition to Crypto, BondIt and Film Mode have already collaborated on the upcoming Stage Mother, starring Jacki Weaver, and Dreamkatcher, starring Radha Mitchell and Lin Shaye.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 7 daily issue at the American Film Market.