Bong Joon Ho's Palme d'Or Winner 'Parasite' Will Release in Time for Awards Season

It will first hit Los Angeles and New York before expanding.

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite — winner of this year's Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival — has gotten a release date with distributor Neon.

Parasite will hit theaters on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles and New York before receiving a platformed release that will expand the film onto more screens. The fall release places the feature, a foreign film frontrunner, in contention for awards season.

Joon Ho's modern fairy tale received universal praise after its debut, earning a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Hollywood Reporter review says the movie "packs a timely punch that will resonate in our financially tough, politically polarized times."

Parasite follows two families — the wealthy Parks and the street smart Kims — whose entangled lives are threatened by greed and class prejudices.

Also opening on Oct. 11 will be Ang Lee's Gemini Man, starring Will Smith, and Sony's long-awaited Zombieland sequel.