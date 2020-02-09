Oscars: Bong Joon Ho Takes Home Multiple Honors for 'Parasite'

The filmmaker received three prizes: best director, original screenplay and international feature.

Bong Joon Ho dominated at his first-ever Oscars ceremony, taking home three awards.

Going into the 92nd annual Academy Awards, the South Korean filmmaker was up for best director, original screenplay and best picture — all three of which he won.

While several nominees were up for multiple awards, including Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo, the Parasite director was the sole nominee taking home multiple awards on Sunday night.

Parasite received a total of six nominations for the 2020 Oscars, trailing behind Todd Phillips' Joker, which received a total of 11 nods. On Sunday night, the villain origin story received only two awards, Joaquin Phoenix for best actor and Hildur Gudnadóttir for original score.

Bong's dark comedy gathered a total of four wins on Sunday night including best international feature.

Leading up to the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony, the director won the BAFTA award for best original screenplay and received a nomination for outstanding directorial achievement at the DGA awards.

Bong also shared the best original screenplay prize with Jin Won Han at the Writers Guild of America.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards aired live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on ABC.