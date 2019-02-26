Solange, Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves are on this year's lineup.

The 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has an exciting update in store for this year's attendees. In addition to a lineup of performers such as Solange, Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves, Bonnaroo will host its first-ever Pride parade.

House of Yes, one of Brooklyn's most popular nightlife venues, will return to Plaza 3, one of the event’s many communal areas. The club will host a “Dirty Circus” party that will feature “jaw-dropping circus acts” as well as fierce performances from a lineup of drag queens.

To make things even more fabulous, the space will also hold the event’s Pride celebration. The parade will be a major highlight of the weekend that will help promote support and awareness for LGBTQ attendees. “The festival has always provided a place of inclusiveness and innovation, though Bonnaroovians will now see the spirit manifest into a trail of radical expression in celebration of or right to exist,” a statement from the festival read.

In addition to the exciting Pride event, the 700-acre farm will host a variety of games, spas, Wi-Fi stations and a slew of activities for attendants. The event will run June 13-16 in Manchester, Tenn.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.