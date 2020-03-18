Bonnaroo 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Artists on the lineup include Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Weeknd and Lana Del Rey, among others.

The 2020 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally set to take place at Manchester, Tennessee's Great Stage Park from June 11-14. It is now rescheduled for Sept. 24-27. Artists on the lineup include Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey, TOOL, Vampire Weekend, the 1975, Run the Jewels and Brittany Howard.

Bonnaroo shared the news via its Instagram page, writing in a statement, "Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community. All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates."

The statement continued, "Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website and on our social accounts. Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall."

Other events such as the ACM Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards, SXSW, the Met Gala, Coachella, Stagecoach, the Tribeca Film Festival, the Los Angeles Festival of Books and the Game Developers Conference have also been postponed or canceled due to the outbreak.

More than 200,000 people worldwide have been affected by the coronavirus, with more than 8,000 deaths and thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the U.S. has climbed to 100, while infections passed 5,800.