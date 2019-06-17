Cardi B Performs in Bathrobe at Bonnaroo After Wardrobe Malfunction

The rapper swapped out a ripped jumpsuit for a bathrobe and beige bra.

Cardi B proved she can roll with the fashion punches.

On Sunday, while performing at the Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, the rapper accidentally split the back seam of her multicolor jumpsuit, exposing part of her back and butt cheeks.

She left the stage after the wardrobe malfunction and returned in an unforgettable costume: a white plush bathrobe.

Cardi B continued her set in the robe, letting the top half slide off to reveal her beige strapless bra.

"We gonna keep it moving, baby," she told the crowd, according to CNN. "We gonna keep it sexy."

The “Bodak Yellow” singer has faced other difficulties during recent performances due to her plastic surgery (she previously got illegal butt injections). She said she hasn’t been able to move much on stage because it will “f— up” her liposuction, and even cancelled a Memorial Day concert after complications with her breast implants.

Cardi B will perform at the Staples Center on June 22 as part of the BET Experience with Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and more.