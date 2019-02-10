Bono Remembers Luciano Pavarotti in Ron Howard's Doc on the Legendary Opera Singer
CBS Films promoted the film during Sunday night's Grammys.
Filmmaker Ron Howard's upcoming documentary about legendary Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti features a chorus of famous faces, including U2's Bono.
"The reason why he is great is that he lived those songs," Bono says in a first-look clip of Pavarotti that aired during Sunday's Grammys.
Pavarotti, who died in 2007, transcended the opera world to become a household name. Bono was among the artists with whom Pavarotti collaborated.
The 20-second Grammys spot from CBS Films opens with a clip of Pavarotti singing the famous Puccini aria "Nessun dorma" at the first Three Tenors in Concert in Rome, Italy, in 1990.
A recording of the concert won the Grammy award for best classical vocal performance. From Decca Classics, it also went on to become the best-selling classical album of all time.
Pavarotti opens in theaters on June 7. Producers include White Horse Pictures' Nigel Sinclair and Brian Grazer, Howard's partner at Imagine Entertainment.