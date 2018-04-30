Jane Fonda Vows Not to "Stop Living" in Final Trailer for 'Fifty Shades'-Centric 'Book Club'

The film stars Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen as "mature" friends who read the erotic novel.

In the latest and final trailer for the upcoming film, Book Club, Mary Steenburgen, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen's characters refuse to "stop living."

The film follows four old friends who read E.L. James’ Fifty Shades of Grey and believe it is a wake-up call that they need to take advantage of all that life has to offer.

“Ladies, I’m not gonna let us become those people who stop living before they stop living,” says Fonda’s character, Vivian, before introducing her friends to Fifty Shades of Grey. After Steenburgen’s character, Carol, reads that the book is for mature audiences, Keaton's Diane remarks, “Certainly sounds like us.”

The trailer shows the women looking shocked while reading the novel before Fonda’s character runs into a former flame played by Don Johnson. “What has it been, 40 years?” Johnson asks. “That’s impossible. That would mean I was only six,” retorts Fonda.

It is also revealed in the trailer that Keaton’s character has not been on a date since the Nixon era, which explains her hesitance to begin a relationship with Mitchell (Andy Garcia).

“I don’t care what society says about women our age,” says Fonda as clips are shown of Bergen’s character, Sharon, on a date and the women spending time together. “The choice should be ours.”

Book Club hits theaters on May 18. Watch the full trailer above.