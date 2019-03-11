'Booksmart' Trailer: Studious Friends Party as School Ends in Olivia Wilde's Directorial Debut

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star as best pals Molly and Amy, while Noah Galvin, Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Mike O'Brien round out the cast.

The first trailer for Olivia Wilde's directorial debut Booksmart dropped on Monday.

The comedy follows high school best friends Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) as they prepare to graduate and attend Ivy League universities. As their high-school experience comes to an end, the two decide to finally let loose and crash a party hosted by their classmate.

Noah Galvin, Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Mike O'Brien round out the cast.

The trailer opens with Molly listening to a motivational tape. As the recording tells her to "look down at everyone who's ever doubted you," a number of academic awards and her valedictorian graduation gown are displayed.

The silly dynamic between Molly and Amy is first shown when Amy picks her friend up and the two dance outside of her car before heading to school.

While it's the last day of school, Molly later insists on checking the school's end of the year budget numbers. When the principal (Sudeikis) nudges Molly and Amy to leave his office, Molly declares, "We will persist."

Once the school day has ended, Molly tries to convince Amy to go to a party. "Nobody knows that we are fun. We didn't party because we wanted to focus on school and get into good colleges," she says. "But the irresponsible people that partied also got into those colleges."

A very reluctant Amy eventually agrees to go to a party, though the two prepare for the wild night by packing hand sanitizer, ChapStick and mace. As she explains that it is important to keep the safety on the mace, she accidentally sprays herself and Molly.

A montage of clips from their wild night follows, including a scene in which Amy is escorted into a police car. "This seems excessive," she says as she approaches the car. "Shotgun! Just kidding. I don't have one."

The trailer concludes with Amy's parents, who believe that Amy and Molly are a couple, talking to the best friends. When Amy shares that they will probably spend the night doing Korean face masks, her mother (Kudrow) responds, "I don't need to know all the words."

Booksmart premiered at SXSW on March 10. The film will be in theaters everywhere on May 24.

Watch the full trailer above.