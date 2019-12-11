U.K. Leader Boris Johnson Sparks Indiana Jones Comparisons After Hiding From Press in Fridge

Johnson was also compared to Monty Python's Brave Sir Robin after entering a walk-in fridge, seemingly to avoid a request to be interviewed by Piers Morgan.

On Monday, it was Love Actually that was trending in the U.K. after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared in a short clip spoofing a scene from the comedy as part of a promotional video ahead of the Dec 12 general election.

On Wednesday, it was the turn of Indiana Jones.

In another pre-election publicity stunt, Johnson was out early in the morning in front of the cameras helping with a milk round. However, when asked by Jonathan Swain from the ITV breakfast news show Good Morning Britain — presented by Piers Morgan — whether he would appear on the show, as he had reportedly promised, the British leader replied, "I'll be with you in a second," only to then be seen entering a walk-in fridge stacked with milk bottles with his minders.

"He's gone into the fridge," exclaimed Morgan.

We tried one last time to get Mr Johnson on the show for an interview with @piersmorgan and @susannareid100



Valiant effort, @SwainITV pic.twitter.com/oHg9aCmBeb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 11, 2019

"Cowardice is never a good look," Morgan tweeted, later replying to Johnson with, "You couldn’t even honour a promise to do an interview, Fridge-hider."

The antics drew instant comparisons to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, in which Indiana Jones hides from a nuclear blast in a fridge. "Indiana Jones" soon began trending on Twitter, alongside "Sir Boris," in reference to Sir Robin from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, who famously "bravely ran away."

Johnson — who was spoofed on last weekend's Saturday Night Live and portrayed by James Corden — has been dogged by accusations that he has been avoiding the scrutiny of interviews ahead of the election. He dragged the BBC into disrepute after it emerged he hadn't agreed to an interview with the broadcaster's political presenter Andrew Neil after his main rival, leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, had already done so.

Last week Johnson, alongside Nigel Farage, refused to attend a climate debate on Channel 4, and was instead replaced with a melting block of ice.