Kevin Spacey Criminal Case in Nantucket Gets Dropped

A criminal case of alleged sexual assault against actor Kevin Spacey was dropped Wednesday, according to the Nantucket District Court Clerk's Office in Massachusetts.

The reason given was "the unavailability of the complaining witness."

Mitchell Garabedian, the attorney for the man accusing Spacey, said in a statement, "My client and his family have shown an enormous amount of courage under difficult circumstances. I have no further comment at this time."

A lawyer for Spacey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2017, former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh held a press conference to share her son's allegation of sexual assault against Spacey. Her then-18-year-old son, she claimed, was sexually assaulted by Spacey inside the Club Car Restaurant.

The 59-year-old actor had pleaded not guilty to felony indecent assault and battery, which he was charged with in December.

During the lead-up to trial, which would have likely been this fall, Spacey's attorneys stepped up their attacks on the credibility of the man who brought the allegations forth and accused him of deleting text messages that support Spacey's claims of innocence.

Last month, the accuser filed a lawsuit against the actor, which he then dropped not long after. No reason was given.

Spacey is still under investigation in Los Angeles and in England for other alleged sexual assaults.

The allegations resulted in Spacey being fired off of Netflix's House of Cards and becoming persona non grata in Hollywood.