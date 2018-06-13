Bottega Veneta Designer Tomas Maier Leaving Brand

The designer revolving door continues to turn.

Luxury conglomerate Kering announced today that Tomas Maier, who has been creative director of Bottega Veneta since 2001, is leaving the Italian brand.

During his time at the Kering-owned Bottega, Maier revived the brand's motto from the 1970s, "When Your Own Initials Are Enough," and built a lifestyle around understated luxury, often with a nod to '40s and '50s Hollywood silver screen style, gathering fans including filmmaker Liz Goldwyn, Selma Blair, Naomi Watts and more.

In the past few weeks, Anne Hathaway, Donald Glover and Chadwick Boseman have all worn Maier's Bottega Veneta designs on the red carpet.

Maier made headlines with the casting of his Spring 2017 runway show, sending out then 73-year-old Lauren Hutton arm-in-arm with then 21-year-old Gigi Hadid, in a statement about all-ages beauty. The same year, the brand reissued the iconic intrecciato clutch worn by Hutton in the 1980 film American Gigolo.

An avid art and architecture enthusiast, Maier guided the brand to suppport numerous art exhibitions around the world, and in L.A. Bottega has been a sponsor of the Hammer Museum's Gala in the Garden since 2012.

In 2016, Maier unvealed Bottega's new L.A. flagship on Rodeo Drive, a maison concept he himself designed, with inspiration from Southern California's Spanish Colonial Revival style. To celebrate the opening of its New York maison, the brand presented its show during New York Fashion Week in February.

"It's largely due to Tomas's high-level creative demands that Bottega Veneta became the House it is today," Kering chairman Francois-Henri Pinault said in a statement. "He put it back on the luxury scene and made it an undisputed reference. With his creative vision, he magnificently showcased the expertise of the House’s artisans. I am deeply grateful to him and I personally thank him for the work he accomplished, and for the exceptional success he helped to achieve."

The designer's departure follows a string of shake-ups at luxury houses in the last 6 months, that had Christopher Bailey leaving Burberry (replaced by Riccardo Tisci) and Kim Jones leaving Louis Vuitton Men's (replaced by Virgil Abloh).

Maier also has his own namesake sunny lifestyle brand, which had a pop-up store on Melrose Avenue this spring.