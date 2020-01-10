Box Office: '1917' Conquering Friday, Looking at $32M-Plus Weekend

'Rise of Skywalker' is looking at a three-day total in the mid-to-high teens for its fourth weekend in theaters.

Sam Mendes' World War I movie 1917 is gaining steam at the box office, heading into the weekend. Earlier projections had the movie tracking to gross tracking to gross $20 million to $25 million, but with updated tracking the movie is looking to have a massive $32 million to $35 million weekend.

The Universal movie, which is looking at a Friday gross in the $12 million to $13 million range, debuted in 11 theaters in seven cities Christmas Day, but is expanding nationwide this weekend to over 3,400 locations, following its Golden Globe win for best motion picture drama.

The updated projections ensure that 1917 will best Star Wars movie, Rise of Skywalker, which will be taking second place at the weekend box office in its fourth week of release, looking at a three-day total in the mid-to-high teens.

Also opening this weekend is Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne Paramount comedy Like a Boss, which is looking at a weekend gross between $11 million to $14 million, according to updated estimates. The movie pulled in $1 million in Thursday previews, and is expected to have a Friday gross in the high $4 million range.

Warner Bros. wrongful conviction movie Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, is looking at a three-day cume of $10.5 million, after picking up $800,000 in previews.

The weekend's final new addition at the theaters is Fox's high-concept sci-fi feature Underwater, which is looking at an estimated Friday gross in the low $2 million range, with a reported $500,000 in previews. The Kristen Stewart-starrer is eyeing an opening bow in the $5 million to $7 million range.