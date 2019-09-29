Box Office: 'Abominable' Scales the Chart With $21M; 'Judy' Sings Loudly

Elsewhere, 'Downton Abbey' crosses $100 million worldwide, while 'It Chapter Two' clears $400 million.

Marking the first studio animated pic of the fall season, DreamWorks Animation's Abominable easily scaled the box office chart with a winning $20.9 million from 4,242 theaters.

Abominable is from filmmaker Jill Culton, the first woman to be credited as the lead director and writer of an animated Hollywood studio pic (Todd Wilderman is credited as a co-director). It's also the first co-production between DWA and China's Pearl Studios. The movie is set to open Tuesday in China.

Elsewhere overseas, the family film earned $8.8 million from 30 markets for an early foreign total of $10.2 million and $31 million globally.

The PG-rated pic chronicles the adventures of a teenager (Chloe Bennet) and her two friends (Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai) who embark on a 2,000-mile adventure across China to the majestic Himalayas in order to reunite a young Yeti, whom they name Everest, with his family. All the while, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy man (Eddie Izzard) intent on recapturing the magical creature and an eager zoologist (Sarah Paulson).

The movie, buoyed by an A CinemaScore and strong PostTrak exits, did especially well in Hispanic and Asian markets. Among ticket buyers, 42 percent were Caucasian, followed by Hispanics (28 percent), Asians/Other (18 percent) and African Americans (12 percent). Nearly half the audience (46 percent) was 18 years old and younger.

Abominable scored the biggest opening of the year so far for an original animated film; It also joins fellow Universal releases Us and Good Boys as the only original films of 2019 to open at No. 1.

At the awards box office, Renee Zellweger-starrer Judy sang loudly in its debut, placing No. 7 with $3.1 million from 461 theaters, which Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment says is the No. 1 debut of the year for a platform release.

The Judy Garland biopic earned an A- CinemaScore, while 79 percent of ticket buyers were 35 and older. The film's location average was $6,705, the best of any film in the top 10.

Judy wasn't Roadside's only win of the weekend. The Peanut Butter Falcon, produced by Armory films and starring Shia LeBeouf and Dakota Fanning, passed up the The Farewell to become the top-grossing platform of the year so far ($18.1 million versus $17.5 million).

Back at the top of the chart, Focus Features' box office breakout Downton Abbey strutted past the $100 million mark globally. In the U.S., it fell to No. 2 in its second weekend, declining 54 percent to $14.5 million for a domestic total of $58.5 million. The continuation of the wildly popular British TV earned another $10.2 million overseas for a foreign total of $48.6 million and a global cume of $107.1 million through Sunday.

STXfilms' Hustlers continued its torrid pace, falling 32 percent in its third weekend to $11.5 million for a domestic tally of $80.6 million and $95.4 million globally.

It: Chapter Two — which cleared $400 million at the global box office — stayed high up on the chart its fourth weekend, earning $10.4 million for a domestic cume of $193.9 million. Overseas, it earned $11 million for a foreign tally of $223.5 million and $417.4 million worldwide.

New Regency and Fox' big budget Ad Astra fell to No. 5 in its second weekend. The Brad Pitt astronaut pic earned $10.1 million for a domestic total of $35.5 million. Overseas, it grossed $18 million for a foreign total of $53.5 million and $89 million globally.

Ad Astra stayed ahead of Rambo: Last Blood, which earned $8.6 million in its sophomore session for a domestic total of $33.2 million.