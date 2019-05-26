Box Office: 'Aladdin' Earns $86M in First 3 Days, Eyes $100M Holiday Bow

The live-action Disney title is outpacing early estimates, while Olivia Wilde's R-rated high school comedy 'Booksmart' has pulled in $6.5 million at the domestic box office this weekend.

While the box office's holiday weekend is not yet over, Aladdin is already posting big earnings in its three-day weekend run.

The Disney live-action title has grossed $86.1 million in its release so far, already out-pacing earlier estimates that it would gross $80 million for the entire Memorial Day holiday. Aladdin is now on pace for a $100 million plus four-day bow.

Guy Ritchie directed Aladdin, which stars Will Smith as the Genie and Mena Massoud as the titular hero, a charming street rat who masquerades as a prince to win the affections of Princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott. The movie musical, produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich's Rideback, opened wide in 4,400 locations.

The re-hashing of the studio's 1992 animation has received a mixed response from critics, with a 57 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but has fared far better with audiences, earning a A CinemaScore.

Also, rounding out a three-day weekend at the domestic box office is Olivia Wilde's Booksmart. The R-rated high school comedy pulled in $6.5 million across 2,500 theaters.

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star in the high school comedy as two Ivy League-bound overachievers determined to party on the night before their graduation. The pic premiered at SXSW to universal praise and currently sits at an incredible 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But audiences did not respond as favorably, with a B+ CinemaScore.

Screen Gems and The H Collective's superhero horror Brightburn posted a three-day gross of $7.5 million at 2,257 locations.

Brightburn received a lukewarm response from critics, with a 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave it a C+ CinemaScore, but a lower rating is not uncommon for horror-tinged films.

The movie was directed by David Yarovesky from a script by Brian Gunn and Mark Gunn and counts James Gunn as a producer. A riff on the Superman origin story, Brightburn is led by Elizabeth Banks and centers on a couple in Kansas who find an alien baby and raise him, only to see him turn evil.