Box Office: 'Aladdin' Earns Big $7M in Thursday Previews

Olivia Wilde's 'Booksmart' snagged $875,000 and James Gunn's 'Brightburn' took in $950,000.

At the Thursday night box office, Aladdin pulled in an impressive $7 million. The solid preview earning bodes well for the Disney live-action title, which is tracking for an $80 million bow over the Memorial Day weekend.

Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin, which stars Will Smith as the Genie and Mena Massoud as the titular hero, a charming street rat who masquerades as a prince to win the affections of Princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott. The movie musical, which is opening wide in 4,400 locations, has received a mixed response from critics, with a 60 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also hitting theaters in previews was Booksmart, Olivia Wilde's R-rated comedy, which earned a neat $875,000 Thursday. The Annapurna title is set to launch in 2,500 locations via United Artists Releasing.

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star in the high school comedy as two Ivy League-bound overachievers determined to party on the night before their graduation. The pic premiered at SXSW to universal praise and currently sits at an incredible 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Screen Gems and The H Collective's superhero horror Brightburn took in $950,000 in previews at 2,257 locations.

The movie, which sits at a 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, was directed by David Yarovesky from a script by Brian Gunn and Mark Gunn, and counts James Gunn as a producer. A riff on the Superman origin story, Brightburn is led by Elizabeth Banks and centers on a couple in Kansas who find an alien baby and raise him, only to see him turn evil.