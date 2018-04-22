Box Office: Amy Schumer's 'I Feel Pretty' Settles for Third Place With $16 Million Bow

The horror pic 'A Quiet Place' reclaimed the number one spot in its third weekend of release, as 'Rampage' became the weekend's top worldwide grosser.

I Feel Pretty, Amy Schumer’s latest comedic star turn, charmed enough moviegoers to collect an estimated $16.2 million from 3,440 locations at the North America box office this weekend.

But that wasn’t enough to knock John Krasinki’s horror movie A Quiet Place out of the top spot, which the Paramount release reclaimed during its third weekend of release, taking in an additional $22 million to bring its domestic total to $132 million, or to bump the Dwayne Johnson starrer Rampage, from Warners, from the number two slot as it took in $21 million in its second weekend of release, bringing its domestic tally to $66.6 million.

As for the other new releases, the comedy Super Troopers 2 debuted in fourth position to $14.7 million from 2.038 theaters, and the thriller Traffik opened in ninth place, claiming $3.9 mllion from 1,046 screens.

On the worldwide scene, Rampage dominated. Domestically, the film, attracting a multicultural audience especially in the West and South, dropped just 41 percent in its second weekend. Internationally, it grabbed $57 million from 61 territories. Its international take stands at $216.4 million and globally it has amassed $283.3 million. The movie's performed like gangbusters in China, where it's attracted $106.6 million.

Meanwhile, Pretty’s third-place opening fell short of Schumer’s last two features, 2015’s Trainwreck, which debuted to $30.1 million, and last year’s Snatched, which bowed to $19.5 million, but it did edge ahead of pre-release expectations, which had pegged the movie’s opening in the $13-$15 million range.

The PG-13-rated Pretty was financed by Voltage for $32 million, with STX acquiring U.S. and U.K. rights for $15 million. In the movie, directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, Schumer plays a woman who believes she looks like a supermodel after bumping her head in a spinning class. The movie's current score on Rotten Tomatoes is an unenthusiastic 34 percent, but moviegoers enjoyed it more than critics, awarding it a B+ CinemaScore from audiences, with women under 25 responding the most enthusiastically.

Pretty co-stars Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper, Naomi Campbell and Lauren Hutton.

Fox Searchlight's R-rated Super Troopers 2 — a follow-up to the 2002 cult hit — is doing more than double the business prerelease tracking suggested it would. The sequel was written by and stars the Broken Lizard comedy troupe; Jay Chandrasekhar, Brian Cox, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Leme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske. The first film launched to $6.2 million domestically.

This time out, the oddball troopers attempt to resolve an international border dispute between the U.S. and Canada. The movie's Rotten Tomatoes score is presently 35 percent, compared with the first film's 35 percent, and it earned a B+ CinemaScore from audiences. Super Troopers 2 was financed by a crowd-funding campaign that raised a hearty $4.4 million.

The R-rated Traffik, from Lionsgate’s Codeblack label, was directed by Deon Taylor and revolves around a couple (Paula Patton and Omar Epps) who are terrorized by a biker gang at a remote country getaway.

In its second weekend, Universal and Blumhouse's Truth or Dare checked in in fifth place with $7.9 million for a 10-day domestic total of $30.4 million.

Warner Bros. and Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One ranked sixth for the weekend as it pulled in $7.5 million to bring it domestic purse to $126.2 million. On Saturday, Warners announced that the movie has crossed the $500 million mark globally, only the second Hollywood film of the year to do so behind Black Panther. It is also the first film Spielberg has directed to earn north of $500 million since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ($786.6 million) in 2008. Ready's worldwide gross now stands at $521.6 million.

Searchlight's animated Isle of Dogs, from director Wes Anderson, expanded to its widest point, playing in 1,947 locations, securing the tenth spot on the list, with a three-day gross of $3.4 million and a cumulative total to date of $24.3 million.