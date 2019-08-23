Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Delivers $1.5M in Previews

The third installment in the action franchise reteams Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman, with Nick Nolte joining the cast.

The testosterone-fueled Angel Has Fallen commenced its box office run with $1.5 million in Thursday evening previews.

Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman are joined by Nick Nolte in the third installment of Millennium's action franchise, which is being distributed by Lionsgate.

Angel Has Fallen should easily top the penultimate weekend of summer ahead of holdover Good Boys and new entry, Ready or Not, with about $15 million.

Still, it doesn't look like it can match the openings of Olympus Has Fallen ($30.4 million) and London Has Fallen ($21.6 million), even though its preview gross was higher than either of those titles.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Lance Reddick also co-star in the threequel, which sees Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Butler) wrongfully accused of trying to kill the president (Freeman).

From Fox Searchlight, Ready or Not decided to open midweek and has grossed $3 million in its first two days. The R-rated, semi-comic horror pic — about a bride whose wedding night turns deadly when her wealthy in-laws force her into a bizarre game of hide and seek in which the players hunt her down — will be playing in a total of 2,818 theaters, the widest release in Searchlight's history.

The weekend's third new nationwide offering is the faith-based Overcomer, from Sony's Affirm Films. Directed by the Kendrick Brothers (Facing the Giants, Fireproof), the high-school basketball drama earned $775,000 in Thursday previews for a projected $6 million debut.