Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Rising to $20M U.S. Debut

Elsewhere, 'Hobbs & Shaw' is celebrating crossing the $500 million mark at the global box office as it opens to huge numbers in China.

The testosterone-laced Angel Has Fallen is doing better than expected at the box office, where it topped Friday's chart with $7.9 million for a winning $20 million weekend.

Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman are joined by Nick Nolte in the third installment of Millennium's action franchise, which is being distributed this time out by Lionsgate, home of summer action hit John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

Angel Has Fallen — fueled by older males and an A- CinemaScore — will have no trouble winning the penultimate weekend of summer ahead of holdover Good Boys and new entries Ready or Not and the faith-based Overcomer. And it will almost match the $21.6 million debut of London Has Fallen in 2016, not adjusted for inflation. The first film in the action series, Olympus Has Fallen, launched with $30.4 million in 2013.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Lance Reddick co-star in the threequel, which sees Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Butler) wrongfully accused of trying to kill the president (Freeman).

Universal's breakout comedy hit Good Boys is falling to No. 2 in its sophomore outing with an estimated $11.1 million for a domestic tally of $41.4 million through Sunday.

Overcomer, from Sony's Affirm Films, is expected to place third with $8 million. Directed by the Kendrick Brothers (Facing the Giants, Fireproof), the high-school basketball drama earned $3 million on Friday.

Holdovers The Lion King and Hobbs & Shaw will round out the top five.

Globally, Universal's Hobbs and Shaw is celebrating crossing the $500 million mark in worldwide ticket sales, thanks to a huge start in China. The Fast & Furious spinoff is on course to open to $106 million in China this weekend, the second-biggest Hollywood opening of the year for a foreign film behind Avengers: Endgame and the biggest August debut of all time.

In North America, Fox Searchlight's Ready or Not is falling off more quickly than expected after opening midweek to solid numbers. The R-rated, semi-comic horror pic — about a bride whose wedding night turns deadly when her wealthy in-laws force her into a violent game of hide and seek — looks to come in No. 6 for the weekend with $7 million for a five-day debut of $10 million to $12 million.

Ready or Not is playing in 2,818 theaters, the widest release in Searchlight's history.

Highlights at the specialty box office include Paul Downs Colaizzo's comedy Brittany Runs a Marathon, from Amazon Studios. The film, starring Jillian Bell as a young woman who's determined to turn her life around by losing weight and training for a marathon, is on course to score the best location average of the weekend, or $37,000 from five theaters.