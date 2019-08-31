Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Ruling Labor Day Picnic With $14M-Plus

Elsewhere, 'Don't Let Go' isn't scaring up much business while 'Bennett's War' won't even reach $600,000.

The long Labor Day holiday is one of the slowest weekends of the year at the box office, and this year is no exception.

With no new offerings from the major Hollywood studios, holdover Angel Has Fallen will easily stay atop the chart in its second outing with a projected three-day weekend of $11.5 million and a four-day haul of $14 million-$15 million. The threequel is from Millennium and Lionsgate.

Holdovers Good Boys, The Lion King, Hobbs & Shaw and Overcomer will round out the top five.

With four minutes of new footage, Spider-Man: Far From Home is making a major comeback this weekend as it ups its theater count to a total of 3,162 theaters. The re-release was announced days before controversy erupted over Sony's decision to part ways with Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, who produced Far From Home and Spider-Man Homecoming.

Far From Home is looking at a three-day weekend of $4.5 million-$5 million and $6 million-$7 million for the four days, almost on par with the rerelease of Avengers: Endgame earlier this summer. The dust-up between Disney and Sony could be aiding the rerelease, which is expected to come in seventh.

The two new nationwide offerings braving Labor Day, Don't Let Go and Bennett's War, won't even crack the top 10 (both have a modest footprint in terms of theater count, or under 1,000 locations).

Starring Storm Reid and David Oyelowo, Don’t Let Go looks to come in No. 14 with a three-day opening of $2.2 million from 920 theaters and a four-day gross of $2.8 million. Debuting at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival as Relive, the supernatural thriller is from Blumhouse Tilt and Tom Ortenberg's Briarcliff Entertainment via the releasing label OTL.

Don't Let Go, directed by Jacob Aaron Estes, cost a modest $5 million to produce.

Bennett's War, opening in 970 locations, will have trouble earning $600,000 for the four days. The faith-based, motocross film is the first release from indie distributor Forrest Films.

To date, summer revenue at the domestic box office is running 2 percent behind last year, while the year-to-date deficit is around 6 percent, according to Comscore.