Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Tops Labor Day With $14M, Caps Topsy-Turvy Summer

Revenue for the May-August corridor finished 2 percent behind last year.

Angel Has Fallen easily won the long Labor Day weekend with an estimated $11.6 million for the three days and $14.5 million for the four-day holiday as summer 2019 comes to a topsy-turvy close.

Despite a record number of films crossing the $1 billion mark globally — most from Disney, whose domination continues to grow — the May-August corridor wasn't able to close a year-over-year gap. Summer revenue clocked in at $4.3 billion, down 2 percent from last year, according to Comscore. Year to date is down 6 percent.

From Millennium and Lionsgate, Angel Has Fallen will finish Monday with a projected 10-day domestic cume of $43.6 million.

The two new nationwide offerings braving Labor Day, Don't Let Go and Bennett's War, couldn't even crack the top 10 (both have a modest footprint in terms of theater count).

Starring Storm Reid and David Oyelowo, Don’t Let Go came in No. 14 with an estimated three gross of $2.4 million and $3 million from 922 locations. Debuting at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival as Relive, the supernatural thriller is from Blumhouse Tilt and Tom Ortenberg's Briarcliff Entertainment via the releasing label OTL. The film is playing in 922 locations.

Don't Let Go, directed by Jacob Aaron Estes, cost $5 million to produce. Blumhouse insiders say it opened in line with expectations and will be fine financially.

Bennett's War, opening in 970 locations, was barely a blip, grossing $445,151 for the three days and $579,379 for the four. The faith-based, motocross film is the first release from indie distributor Forrest Films.

Back in the top 10 chart, Good Boys, The Lion King, Hobbs & Shaw and Overcomer rounded out the top five.

Universal's Good Boys placed No. 2 with $11.6 million for the four days for a domestic total of $58.6 million in a needed win for the comedy genre. The studio also took the No. 4 slot with Hobbs & Shaw, which has hit a huge $684.2 million globally.

Disney's The Lion King, coming in third, has now passed up Furious 7 ($1.516 billion) and The Avengers ($1.519 billion) to become the No. 7 film of all time globally, not adjusted for inflation.

Elsewhere, Spider-Man: Far From Home was rereleased domestically in 3,162 theaters with four minutes of new footage. The move paid off, with the film earning $4.3 million for the three days and $5.4 million for the four days, bringing its domestic haul to $385 million through Monday.