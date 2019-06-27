Box Office: 'Annabelle Comes Home' Scores Promising $7.2M on Opening Day

The horror pic came in No. 2 on Wednesday behind 'Toy Story 4,' which will jump the $200 million mark in the next few days.

New Line's Annabelle Comes Home opened to $7.2 million Wednesday, a promising number for a horror pic opening midweek.

That puts the movie on course for a five-day opening in the $30 million to $33 million range, in line with expectations (some believe it could easily climb higher). Wednesday's gross included $3.5 million in preview grosses.

Playing in 3,525 theaters, Annabelle came in second behind Toy Story 4, which earned another $12.3 million for a domestic tally of nearly $170 million.

The Pixar and Disney title is doing impressive midweek after opening to $120.9 million last weekend, and will have no trouble staying atop the chart this weekend. On Tuesday, Toy Story 4 earned $20.5 million — the fourth best Tuesday gross of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

Annabelle Comes Home is the seventh title in the Conjuring Universe, and the third Annabelle installment. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren from the Conjuring films, while Gary Dauberman directed from a screenplay co-written by James Wan.

In addition to the horror pic, Universal and Working Title's Yesterday opens nationwide. The film, hitting theaters Friday, is expected to gross $10 million to $14 million in its debut.