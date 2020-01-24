Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life,' '1917' Marching Past 'The Gentlemen'

Elsewhere, new horror pic 'The Turning' is headed for a muted debut after getting bashed by critics.

Sony's Bad Boys for Life continues to impress at the North American box office, where it's on course to gross $7 million Friday for a second weekend haul of $25 million-plus, more than enough to stay No. 1.

To boot, the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence action comedy will zoom past the $100 million mark domestically by Sunday, its 10th day in release.

Sam Mendes' Oscar best-picture contender, 1917, will also cross the century mark sometime over the weekend for Amblin and Universal. The World War I epic looks to place No. 2 for the frame with a stellar $13 million to $14 million in its third weekend in wide release.

Male moviegoers are in keen demand between Bad Boys 3, 1917 and new offering The Gentlemen. The latter, directed by Guy Ritchie, is projected to come in No. 3 for the weekend with $10 million to $12 million. (The higher number would put it ahead of tracking.)

The Gentlemen, a star-studded comedic crime-caper, stars Matthews McConaughey as an American expat living in London who wants to sell off his cannabis empire. The ensemble is rounded out by Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong and Colin Farrell.

STXfilms acquired rights to the R-rated pic from Miramax for $7 million. The Gentlemen, which has received strong reviews, has earned more than $18 million overseas from its first three markets, including the U.K., Ritchie's home turf.

Robert Downey Jr. and Universal's family pic Dolittle continues to struggle in its sophomore outing. The big-budget family pic is expected to fall to No. 4 for the weekend with a projected $9.5 million. That would put the movie's domestic total at an anemic $42 million through Sunday.

New horror pic The Turning, from DreamWorks and Universal, is in a close race for No. 4 with holdover Jumanji: The Next Level after getting ravaged by critics. Both titles are projected to gross $6 million to $6.5 million for the weekend.

Inspired by Henry James' classic novel The Turn of the Screw, The Turning tells the tale of a nanny who travels to the remote countryside in Maine to take care of two orphans. The film, directed by Floria Sigismondi, stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince and Joely Richardson.

The Turning, which had hoped to hit $8 million in its domestic launch, is targeting younger females.