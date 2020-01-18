Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Scores Huge $23.5M Friday, 'Dolittle' Goes to the Dogs

Starring Robert Downey Jr., 'Dolittle' may only earn $30 million over the long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

In another win for Sony Pictures, Bad Boys for Life is laughing much louder than expected in its North American box office debut while, across town, Dolittle is going to the dogs for Universal.

Bad Boys for Life, reteaming Will Smith and Martin Lawrence after a 17-year-hiatus, grossed $23.5 million on Friday for a projected $$66 million to $68 million debut over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, well ahead of expectations and successfully restarting the action-comedy franchise.

The threequel, earning solid reviews and an A CinemaScore from audiences, will have no trouble scoring the second-best showing ever for the MLK holiday behind American Sniper ($107 million), not adjusted for inflation. And there's already talk of a sequel.

Friday's audience was led by African Americans (43 percent), males (56 percent) and ticket buyers under the age of 35 (57 percent), according to PostTrak.

Bad Boys 3 cost $90 million to produce before marketing. Years in the making, the R-rated pic was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Dolittle, grossing $6.3 million on Friday, is now looking at a projected four-day gross of $31 million. While that's somewhat ahead of tracking, it is still a dismal start for a film that cost $175 million to $200 million before marketing. The hope now is that family audience gives Dolittle long legs; it also could make up ground overseas.

The period film, starring Robert Downey Jr., hoped to reboot the franchise about the iconic vet who can communicate with animals. Directed and co-written by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana, Traffic), Dolittle was supposed to open last May, but its release was delayed twice after Universal rushed to rework parts of the story and complete reshoots.

The timing of Dolittle, produced by Team Downey, isn't ideal for Universal following office bomb Cats (both films rely heavily on VFX effects, not to mention animals).

Dolittle — ravaged by critics and marking Downey's first turn on the big screen post-Iron Man — had been tracking for a four-day gross of $22 million to $28 million. On Friday, the pic skewed female (61 percent) and Caucasian (60 percent). Ticket buyers gave the film a so-so B CinemaScore.

The last Dolittle movie, starring Eddie Murphy, hit the big screen 19 years ago and was set in contemporary times.

A much-needed balm for Universal is the early success of Sam Mendes and Amblin Entertainment's awards frontrunner 1917, which scored 10 Oscar nominations Jan. 13, including for best picture.

Now in its second weekend of wide release, 1917 isn't all that far behind Doolittle, earning $6.2 million on Friday for a projected four-day weekend of $26.6 million for Universal and Amblin.

1917 isn't the only best-picture enjoying a bumb. Parasite, adding 496 theaters for a total location count of 843 — its widest footprint to date — is on course for a four-day weekend of nearly $2 million, followed by a projected $1.6 million for Jojo Rabbit, which upped its theater count by 880 locations to 1,005 following Oscar nominations.

Best picture contender Ford v Ferrari also upped its screen count, and should gross roughly $1.3 million over the holiday frame. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Joker also tried to capitalize on their nominations by going back into theaters, but since both movies are available on home entertainment, their weekend box office results will be nominal, or $360,000 and $430,000, respectively.