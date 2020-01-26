Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Stays No. 1 With Big $34M, '1917' Marches to $16M

Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' opens to $11 million, while 'The Turning' lands a horrific F CinemaScore.

Will Smith's Bad Boys for Life rocked the box office in its second weekend, grossing $34 million to finish Sunday with a domestic total of $120.6 million and helping to boost January revenue overall.

The third installment in Smith and Martin Lawrence's action comedy franchise has continued to exceed expectations since its launch 10 days ago, considering it had been 17 years since the last installment in the Sony series played on the big screen.

Sam Mendes' Oscar best picture contender, 1917, also marched past the $100 million mark domestically — as well as $200 million globally — after grossing another $15.8 million in North America in its third weekend in wide release. The World War I epic picked up more awards Saturday night when earning top honors from the Directors Guild of America and the American Society of Cinematographers.

Both Bad Boys 3 and 1917 are contributing to a year-over-year gain of 11 percent in January box office revenue year to date.

And 1917, from Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and Universal, is a much-needed balm for Universal in the wake of Cats and now Robert Downey Jr.'s family pic Dolittle.

Coming in third in its second outing, Dolittle grossed $12.5 million for an anemic domestic total of $46.4 million and $91.1 million globally against a net budget of $175 million before marketing.

Among new movies, Guy Ritchie's star-studded crime caper The Gentlemen placed fourth with $11 million. The pic came in on the high end of expectations, despite having to compete with Bad Boys 3 for male moviegoers.

The Gentlemen stars Matthews McConaughey as an American expat living in London who wants to sell off his cannabis empire. The ensemble is rounded out by Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong and Colin Farrell.

Males made up 60 percent of the movie's audience, while nearly half of ticket buyers were 35 and older, according to PostTrak. The pic earned a B+ CinemaScore, in addition to being embraced by critics. STXfilms acquired rights to the R-rated pic from Miramax for $7 million.

New horror pic The Turning, from DreamWorks and Universal, opened to $7.3 million after getting bashed by critics and landing the second title of 2020 to earn a rare F CinemaScore from audiences (The Grudge was the other). It opened in sixth place behind Jumanji: The Next Level ($7.9 million).

Inspired by Henry James' classic novella The Turn of the Screw, The Turning tells the tale of a nanny who travels to the remote countryside in Maine to take care of two orphans. The film, directed by Floria Sigismondi, stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince and Joely Richardson.

The Turning skewed slightly female on Friday (51 percent), while nearly 80 percent of ticket buyers were 35 and under.

Elsewhere, 1917 wasn't the only Oscar best-picture nominee enjoying a boost as the Feb. 9 Academy Awards approaches.

Bong Joon Ho's contender Parasite achieved a major milestone over the weekend in crossing $30 million domestically, a major feat for a foreign-language film. Parasite is also the top-grossing specialty title of 2019. Now playing in 1,060 theaters — by far its widest count to date — the Neon release earned another $2 million in its fifteenth weekend in release.

Jojo Rabbit, directed by Taika Waititi, likewise upped its location count. The irreverent comedy grossed an estimated $1.4 million from 1,160 cinemas for a domestic total of $25.9 million.

