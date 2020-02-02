Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Still a Champ, 'Rhythm Section' DOA With $2.8M

'The Rhythm Section' suffered the worst opening of all time for a movie playing on 3,000 or more screens, while the Harvey Weinstein-inspired pic 'The Assistant' launched to modest numbers at the specialty box office.

Bad Boys for Life easily won Super Bowl weekend at the U.S. box office, earning another $17.7 million for a franchise-best domestic total of $148.1 million.

The pic — which has stayed atop the chart for three consecutive weekends — is a major win for stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, as well as Sony.

Oscar contender 1917 likewise continued to impress on the road to the Feb. 9 Academy Awards ceremony. The World War I movie, from Amblin and Universal, placed No. 2 with $9.7 million for a domestic tally of $119.2 million and $249 million globally.

Universal also claimed third place with Dolittle, the troubled family film starring Robert Downey Jr. The pic earned $7.7 million for a meek North American tally of $55.2 million and $126.6 million worldwide against a production budget of at least $175 million before marketing.

Super Bowl weekend is always challenging for Hollywood, given traffic at the multiplex falls off precipitously on Sunday —studios are even reluctant to open their high-profile titles opposite the NFL championship.

Super Bowl weekend 2020 may have bested last year’s 15-year low in terms of overall revenue ($85 million) but was the second-worst showing, per Comscore. The only two new wide offerings over the weekend were Gretel & Hansel and the long-delayed The Rhythm Section.

Gretel & Hansel, a dark reimagining of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale, placed No. 4 with an estimated $6.1 million. While the fantasy horror pic opened on the low end of expectations, it cost a modest $6 million to produce. The film from Orion Pictures was dinged by mixed reviews and a C- CinemaScore are taking a toll on word of mouth.

Meanwhile, The Rhythm Section got badly sacked, grossing just $2.8 million to mark the worst wide opening of all time for a title playing on 3,000 or more screens. New Line's Hoot ($3.4 million) had held the record for nearly 14 years.

Rhythm Section was originally supposed to launch almost a year ago, but its release was delayed after star Blake Lively injured her hand.

The $50 million action drama has plenty of pedigree and was produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson's Eon, home of the James Bond franchise. Paramount picked up domestic distribution rights for a reported $30 million.

Rhythm Section, about a prostitute-turned-assassin who seeks revenge for the death of her family, was spurned by critics, while receiving dismal C+ CinemaScore from audiences.

The Metropolitan Opera's live Saturday broadcast of Porgy and Bess in more than 1,000 theaters in North America generated almost as much, or $2.6 million.

At the specialty box office, the Harvey Weinstein-inspired pic The Assistant opened in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles to relatively modest numbers for a per location average of $21,176. Indie distributor Bleecker Street says it had hoped for higher numbers, but that an Internet outage at the Angelika Film Center in Manhattan slowed traffic dramatically by preventing advance ticket sales.

Directed by Kitty Green, The Assistant stars Julia Garner (Ozark) as the assistant of an unnamed, unseen film industry mogul clearly based on Weinstein, who currently is on trial in New York City.

Specialty holdovers Parasite and Jojo Rabbit both made gains as the Oscar ceremony approaches (both are up for best picture).

Earning $1.6 million from 1,060 theaters, Parasite passed up Amelie to become the sixth top-grossing foreign-language film of all time in the U.S. with $33.4 million in ticket sales, not adjusted to inflation.

Jojo, playing in 1,173 cinemas in the U.S., earned $1.4 million for a domestic total of $28 million. Overseas, it took in $5.5 million for a foreign tally of $36.6 million and a pleasing $64.6 million globally.