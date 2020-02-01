Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Sacks 'Rhythm Section,' 'Gretel & Hansel'

Super Bowl weekend is always a challenge for Hollywood.

Box office champ Bad Boys for Life is sacking new offerings The Rhythm Section and Gretel & Hansel.

Super Bowl weekend is always challenging for Hollywood, since traffic at the multiplex falls off precipitously on Sunday. The NFL championship remains the most-watched live event of the year in the U.S.

Sony's action comedy will easily stay No. 1 in its third weekend with an estimated $17.5 million — including $5.2 million on Friday — for a franchise-best domestic total of $147 million through Sunday, not adjusted for inflation. The pic is a major win for Will Smith, who stars alongside Martin Lawrence.

Oscar contender 1917 likewise continues to march to strong numbers. The pic is on course to gross $9.5 million to $10 million for the weekend, putting its North American total at around $120 million through Sunday.

Dolittle will follow in third place with an estimated $8 million for a total of $55.5 million.

After that, it could be a close three-way race between Gretel & Hansel and holdovers Jumanji: The Next Level and The Gentlemen. As of Saturday morning, the trio of movies looked to take in $5.5 million to $6 million for the weekend.

Gretel & Hansel, from Orion Pictures, Bron Studios and United Artists Releasing, took in $2.3 million on Friday. The dark reimagining of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale had hoped to launch to $10 million, but mixed reviews and a C+ CinemaScore are taking a toll on word of mouth.

The good news: the fantasy-horror pic cost in the mid-teens to produce, while the marketing spend was modest per Orion's model.

The Rhythm Section is facing a weekend opening of just $3 million, including $1.2 million on Friday. The action drama, which was originally set to open a year ago before star Blake Lively injured her hand, was produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson's Eon, home of the James Bond franchise.

Paramount picked up domestic distribution rights to the $50 million movie for a reported $30 million. Rhythm Section, about a prostitute-turned-assassin who seeks revenge for the death of her family, was spurned by critics, while receiving dismal C- CinemaScore from audiences.

Rhythm Section is looking at an eighth or ninth place finish.