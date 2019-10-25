Box Office: Thriller 'Black and Blue' Earns $675K in Thursday Previews

While new offerings from Sony, STX and David Glasser's 101 Studios are hitting theaters, box office holdovers 'Joker' and 'Maleficent' are expected to win the weekend.

It is gearing up to be a sleepy weekend at the box office, with new offerings from Sony and STX hitting theaters, as well as the long delayed Current War, the first release from David Glasser's 101 Studios.

Sony released Black and Blue on Thursday night in 1,962 locations, where it earned $675,000. The studio is projecting a $6 million weekend, with industry experts tracking for a $8.5 million debut.

Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson star in the Screen Gems project, an action thriller about a rookie cop who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. Deon Taylor directed from a script by Peter A. Dowling.

STX released Countdown, which earned $515,000 on Thursday night at 2,150 theaters, before expanding wide to today in 2,675 locations. The feature follows a young nurse (Elizabeth Lail) downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, it tells her she only has three days to live.

A Current War: Director's Cut is tracking for a $3 million bow in 1,022 theaters. The pic was derailed during the Harvey Weinstein controversy, and is the first release from 101 Studios, the new company launched by former Weinstein lieutenant, Glasser.

Alfonso Gomez Rejon directed the movie about the dramatic race between Thomas Edison (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) to illuminate the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, as emotionally wrought. But that pain would also lay the groundwork for the movie he wanted to make.

Along with Black and Blue, Sony is bringing back an extended version of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which has already grossed $140 million at the domestic box office, to 1,674 locations starting on Friday.

Holdovers from Disney and Warner Bros— Maleficent and Joker— look to be locked in close battle for No. 1. Each is tracking for weekends in the $14 million to $15 million range.