Box Office: Boy Band BTS Strikes Again With 'Bring The Soul,' Opens to $13M Globally

Just as the doc hit the big screen, the music group announced they will be taking an extended hiatus.

South Korean pop phenomenon BTS is once again making noise at the box office.

Bring the Soul: The Movie, the third film about the seven-piece boy band, opened to $4.4 million in the U.S. and $8.2 million overseas for a global total of $12.6 million since rolling out midweek, a noisy number for a special-event release. (Bring the Soul even came in No. 10 for the weekend in the U.S. with $2.3 million.)

The behind-the-scenes doc opened just as Big Hit Entertainment, the K-pop band's management company and record label, announced via Twitter that BTS will be taking an "official and extended period of rest and relaxation."

Bring the Soul follows BTS at the end of their "Love Yourself" tour in Europe. Trafalgar Releasing partnered with Big Hit Entertainment in bringing Bring the Soul to the big screen.

In 2018, Trafalgar also handled Burn the Stage: The Movie, which became the highest-grossing global event cinema release of all time with $18.5 million, including more than $4 million in the U.S. (Burn the Stage chronicled BTS' "The Wings Tour" in 2017.)

That was followed earlier this year by fellow concert pic BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul, which earned a notable $12 million globally for Fathom Events and Pathe live.

The total grosses for Burn the Stage and Love Yourself in Seoul include earnings from encore screenings.