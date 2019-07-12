Box Office: 'Crawl' Chomps Off $1M in Previews; 'Stuber' Earns $750K

The two new films face tough competition from 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' which will have no trouble staying No. 1 in its second weekend.

Paramount's Crawl chomped off $1 million in Thursday night previews as it began its box office invasion.

Directed by Alexandre Aja, Crawl is a disaster thriller about a father (Barry Pepper) and daughter (Kaya Scodelario) who are pursued by an army of alligators when trapped inside their home during a Category 5 hurricane.

Prerelease tracking predicts a debut in the $7 million-$10 million range, but Crawl could see a boost from better-than-expected reviews.

Director Michael Dowse's Stuber started off its box office run with $750K in Thursday previews. From 20th Century Fox, the '80s-style action comedy is the first R-rated title released by Disney since The Fifth Estate in 2013. Disney inherited the film when acquiring the Fox film empire in March.

Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista star as mismatched heroes in the violence-laced pic, which follows an Uber driver who unwillingly becomes part of a police officer's arrest operation.

Stuber is tracking to open in the $10 million range domestically.

Crawl's current score on Rotten Tomatoes is 88 percent; Stuber sits at a disappointing 45 percent.

Both movies face tough competition from holdover Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will easily stay No. 1 in its sophomore outing. On Thursday, the Sony and Marvel superhero pic earned another $9 million, for a domestic total of roughly $230 million.

At the specialty box office, new offerings include filmmaker Lulu Wang's The Farewell, a critically acclaimed dramedy starring Awkwafina as the daughter of Chinese immigrants who is forced to go along with the family's deception of her beloved grandmother back home.

The Farewell, which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, boasts a rare 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.