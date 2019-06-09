Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Crashes with $33M, 'Pets 2' Top Dog at $47M

Elsewhere, Mindy Kaling's 'Late Night' bowed to an impressive per-theater average $62,414.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix failed to rise at the North American box office, where the superhero installment was beat-out by animated offering The Secret Life of Pets 2. Overall, it wasn't a high-earning weekend at the nationwide box office, the specialty box office proved lucrative for Mindy Kaling's Late Night.

Universal and Illumination's animated family film earned $47.1 million in North America on 4,561 screens. Pets 2 earned a middling response from critics, with a 54 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but fared better with audiences, earning an A- CinemaScore. 40 percent of Pets' audience was under 17 years old, while 62 percent was female.

Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Jenny Slate and Patton Oswalt voice star as a menagerie of family pets that get into various types of mischief while their owners are away.

Pets 2 is the tenth team-up for animation studio Illumination and Universal, with an opening weekend that lands in the lower end of those titles that includes Hop ($37.5 million), Sing ($54.9 million) and, most recent release, Dr. Suess' The Grinch ($67.5 million). While The Secret Life of Pets 2 debuted far below the 2016 original's massive $104.3 million, that pic was a box office anomaly and still holds the record for the highest-grossing opening ever for an original film. (The movie went on to take in $875.4 million at the global box office.)

Meanwhile, Dark Phoenix bombed with $33 million in stateside ticket sale on 3,721 screens, becoming the lowest earning opening for an X-Men film, ever. Previously, Wolverine was the lowest-grossing X-Men title, with a 2013 bow of $53.1 million. The last X-Men movie, 2016's Apocalypse, opened to $65 million.

The superhero installment, which is the supposed end of a 19 year-long franchise, currently sits at a 22 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a B- CinemaScore. The audience was majority male (57 percent), with 56 percent of moviegoers falling between 18 to 34 years old.

Longtime X-Men writer and producer Simon Kinberg makes his directorial debut with the franchise installment that sees Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) turn into her evolved form, with newfound powers that tear the team apart. The movie features the return of team members like Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Quicksilver (Evan Peters), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Professor X (James McAvoy) and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence).

Dark Phoenix, the first X-Men movie released by Disney, opened in 53 territories (all of its international markets save for two, Japan and Indonesia) for an international box office haul of $107 million. China led the foreign box office with $45.6 million in ticket sales, followed by Korea ($5.7 million) Mexico ($5.0 million) and the U.K. ($4.9 million).

At the specialty box office was Amazon Studios's comedy Late Night, bowing at four locations in New York and Los Angeles this weekend, with an impressive per-theater average $62,414 for a total of $249,414.

The comedy-drama, which sits at an 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, follows a talk show host (Emma Thompson) who tries to become more current by hiring a diverse writer (Kaling). Amazon, which will be expanding the Late Night nationwide next weekend, picked up the U.S. rights to the comedy out of this year's Sundance for $13 million.

Also opening in a limited release was CBS Films' Pavarotti, which debuted on 19 screens in several markets across North America. The doc, which has an 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, earned $7,500 per screen average. Ron Howard directed the documentary, which features interviews and performances from the late legendary opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.

Another recent music doc, Echo In the Canyon, opened to a per-theater average of $58,826 on two screens. Over the May 31 weekend, its third week in theaters, the doc that tracks the expansion of the Laurel Canyon music scene expanded to 14 screens, with an average of $6,915 per screen.

Box office holdover Godzilla: King of Monsters sits at $78.6 million after its second weekend at the domestic box office, where it dropped 67 percent to gross $15.5 million over the three days. The latest installment in Warner Bros. and Legendary's kaiju franchise is heavily underperforming at the domestic box office, with Warner Bros. picture group chairman Toby Emmerich saying that it is likely that the series' next film, Godzilla vs. Kong, will be pushed back off of its March 2020 release date.