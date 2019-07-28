MOVIES

Box Office: Disney Hits Record $7.67B in 2019 Global Revenue as 'Lion King' Nears $1B

10:12 AM PDT 7/28/2019 by Pamela McClintock

Courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc.
'The Lion King'

The powerhouse Hollywood studio accomplished the feat with more than five months left to go in 2019.

Hear Disney roar.

On Sunday, Hollywood's alpha studio announced its films have collected a record-shattering $7.67 billion at the 2019 global box office — and it's not even August.

The previous industry record of $7.61 billion was set by Disney in 2016.

The $7.67 billion includes $5.09 billion amassed overseas. It's the first time any Hollywood studio has surpassed the $5 billion threshold internationally.

Already this year, three Disney titles have crossed $1 billion worldwide, not to mention that Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) has passed up Avatar to become the top-grossing film of all time. Fellow Marvel pic Captain Marvel finished its run with $1.23 billion.

Disney's live-action Aladdin rode its magic carpet past $1 billion last week, while The Lion King is on the verge of achieving the milestone after finishing Sunday with a worldwide total of $962.7 million after just two weeks in release.

And don't forget Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 4, which is likely to cross $1 billion in the coming weeks. If so, Disney will set a new record for the number of $1 billion-plus films released in a given year (it set a record in 2016 with four).

Disney accounts for as much as 45 percent of the $16 billion-plus collected worldwide so far this year by movies released on more than 1,000 screens, including revenue from titles inherited following the Disney-Fox merger. In stark contrast, the next closest studio, Warner Bros., has taken in just shy of $2 billion.

The rest of the studio's 2019 calendar includes Thanksgiving tentpole Frozen 2 and year-end holiday offering Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Two years ago, Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $1.33 billion globally, preceded by a massive $2.07 billion for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, released in December 2015. Box office analysts say it's almost a given that the new Star Wars film — the ninth and final installment in the Skywalker saga — will earn north of $1 billion.