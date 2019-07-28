Box Office: Disney Hits Record $7.67B in 2019 Global Revenue as 'Lion King' Nears $1B

The powerhouse Hollywood studio accomplished the feat with more than five months left to go in 2019.

Hear Disney roar.

On Sunday, Hollywood's alpha studio announced its films have collected a record-shattering $7.67 billion at the 2019 global box office — and it's not even August.

The previous industry record of $7.61 billion was set by Disney in 2016.

The $7.67 billion includes $5.09 billion amassed overseas. It's the first time any Hollywood studio has surpassed the $5 billion threshold internationally.

Already this year, three Disney titles have crossed $1 billion worldwide, not to mention that Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) has passed up Avatar to become the top-grossing film of all time. Fellow Marvel pic Captain Marvel finished its run with $1.23 billion.

Disney's live-action Aladdin rode its magic carpet past $1 billion last week, while The Lion King is on the verge of achieving the milestone after finishing Sunday with a worldwide total of $962.7 million after just two weeks in release.

And don't forget Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 4, which is likely to cross $1 billion in the coming weeks. If so, Disney will set a new record for the number of $1 billion-plus films released in a given year (it set a record in 2016 with four).

Disney accounts for as much as 45 percent of the $16 billion-plus collected worldwide so far this year by movies released on more than 1,000 screens, including revenue from titles inherited following the Disney-Fox merger. In stark contrast, the next closest studio, Warner Bros., has taken in just shy of $2 billion.

The rest of the studio's 2019 calendar includes Thanksgiving tentpole Frozen 2 and year-end holiday offering Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Two years ago, Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $1.33 billion globally, preceded by a massive $2.07 billion for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, released in December 2015. Box office analysts say it's almost a given that the new Star Wars film — the ninth and final installment in the Skywalker saga — will earn north of $1 billion.