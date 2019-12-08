Box Office: Disney Smashes Past $10B in 2019 Global Ticket Sales

The studio — which commands nearly a third of marketshare — set the previous industry record of $7.6 billion in 2016.

Disney's domination has reached a new high.

The studio announced Sunday that it is crossing the $10 billion mark in 2019 global ticket sales, including $3.28 billion domestically and $6.72 billion internationally.

When including Fox titles the studio has released since the Disney-21st Century merger in late March, that number grows to $11.94 billion.

Disney blew past the previous industry record of $7.6 billion all the way back in July.

The question now is how high Disney will fly by by the time Dec. 31 wraps, considering it has yet to release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which opens in less than two weeks.

Frozen 2 is the latest mega-win for Disney. The sequel finished Sunday with a massive global total of $919.7 million and is now assured of becoming the sixth 2019 Disney release to join the billion dollar club after Avengers: Endgame — the top-grossing film of all time with $2.8 billion — The Lion King ($1.66 billion), Captain Marvel ($1.13 billion), Toy Story 4 ($1.07 billion) and Aladdin ($1.05 billion).

The previous record for the number of $1 billion-plus films released by one studio in a given year was four, a milestone achieved by Disney in 2016.

Among Fox films, Ford v Ferarri has been a major fall win, grossing $167.6 million to date. Disney released and marketed the adult drama.

Domestically, Disney commands roughly a third of marketshare.