Box Office: 'Doctor Sleep' Hopes to Shine With $25M U.S. Debut

'Last Christmas' and 'Midway' also open nationwide over the crowded weekend, while 'Honey Boy' launches in select cinemas.

Unless there's an upset, Warner Bros.' R-rated horror pic Doctor Sleep — a sequel to Stephen King's The Shining — should win the weekend box office race with a debut of $25 million or more.

The adaptation of King's 2013 novel of the same name is set decades after the events of The Shining, and follows a grown up Danny (Ewan McGregor) as he grapples with his psychic abilities and the trauma of the past.

Doctor Sleep, also starring Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh, is directed by Mike Flanagan and opens 39 years after The Shining hit theaters.

The R-rated horror-thriller is hardly the only fresh offering as a cluster of titles open over Veteran's Day weekend and in advance of the crowded Thanksgiving corridor. One is even holiday-themed — Paul Feig's romantic comedy Last Christmas.

From Universal and inspired by the George Michael song of the same name, Last Christmas stars Emilia Clarke as troubled artist whose fortunes start to change when a young man, played by Henry Golding, begins appearing in her life. Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh also star. (Golding and Yeoh also starred in the blockbuster rom com Crazy Rich Asians).

Tracking shows Last Christmas opening in the mid-teens, but the pic could overperform.

The same applies to Roland Emmerich's big-budget World War II epic Midway, which is presently tracking to launch in the low- to mid-teens. The $100 million indie stars Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein and Nick Jones. Lionsgate timed the release of the film to Veteran's Day.

The fourth new release of the weekend is Paramount and Walden Media's PG family friendly Playing With Fire, starring John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Tyler Mane as a group of firefighters who face their most challenging job yet — babysitting. Brianna Hildebrand also stars in the Andy Fickman-directed film, which is tracking to debut to $7 million to $10 million.

At the specialty box office, Amazon Studios opens the critically acclaimed Honey Boy in select theaters. The awards contender, written by and starring Shia LeBeouf, is directed by Alma Har'el.