Weekend Box Office: 'Dumbo' Flies to $2.6M in Previews

Tim Burton directs the live-action remake of the classic Disney animated film.

Dumbo commenced its box office run with $2.6 million in Thursday evening previews at the North American box office.

Tim Burton's live-action update of the classic 1941 animated film about a baby elephant with magical ears is set to win the weekend crown with a debut of $50 million or more.

In terms of other comps, Disney's live-action Cinderella grossed $2.3 million in previews on its way to a $68 million debut (family films don't always do big business on Thursday night). More recently, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World grossed $3 million for a weekend debut of $55 million.

It remains to be seen whether generally lukewarm reviews hurt Dumbo (its current Rotten Tomatoes score is 54 percent). Then again, Burton and Disney's live-action Alice in Wonderland — which had a 51 percent score — grossed $1.02 billion at the global box office in 2010.

Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green star in Dumbo, which tells the story of a crumbling circus whose troubles are compounded when a baby elephant is declared a laughingstock because of the pachyderm's abnormally large ears. But when the troupe discovers the animal can fly, the circus makes a comeback. Enter a persuasive entrepreneur with not-so-nice intentions.

Arcade Fire performs the iconic song "Baby Mine" for the end credits of Dumbo.