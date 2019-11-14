Box Office Preview: 'Ford v Ferrari' Has Inside Track on 'Charlie's Angels'

'The Good Liar' also opens nationwide.

Ford v Ferrari has the inside track on Charlie's Angels as both line up for this weekend's box office race.

From director James Mangold, Ford v Ferrari — starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon — is expected to debut to $20 million or more domestically, according to pre-release tracking. Disney, which is releasing the 20th Century Fox film, is suggesting somewhere in the high teens.

Charlie's Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks, is tracking for a debut in the mid-teens. The reboot of the iconic TV series and movie adaptation opens 16 years after the big screen sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, debuted to $37 million, not adjusted for inflation. Sony is being more conservative in suggesting $12 million to $13 million.

It's no surprise why Disney/Fox and Sony are being cautious. In recent weeks, both Terminator: Dark Fate and Doctor Sleep came in well behind tracking, while a number of other films have underwhelmed.

Ford v Ferrari, which is revving up for an Oscar run, boasts decent interest among older audiences, and is expected to skew male, according those with access to surveys. Racing movies have a checkered past. In 2014, Ron Howard's Rush topped out at $98 million worldwide after opening in mid-September. Rush, however, failed to become a part of the Oscar conversation.

In order to signal that it isn't just a "racing" movie, the marketing campaign for Ford v Ferrari has focused heavily on the real-life relationship between driver Ken Miles (Bale) and legendary auto maker Carroll Shelby (Damon), who in 1966 helped Henry Ford II and his Ford Motor Co. become the first American company to win Le Mans, the world's most prestigious race (overseas, the movie is titled, Le Mans 66).

Mangold's film boasts a 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Ford v Ferrari, produced by Chernin Entertainment, cost roughly $97 million to produce before marketing.

Charlie's Angels' current Rotten Tomatoes score is 65 percent. The $50 million pic, starring Kirsten Stewart, Naomi Cott and Ella Blinkska as globe-trotting spies trying to stop an international criminal plot, is tracking best among younger females, including teens. Patrick Stewart co-stars.

The Sony movie is among only a handful of major studio pics directed by women this year. It's also among a number of 2019 films trying to revive older IP.

Also opening nationwide is Warner Bros.' The Good Liar, starring Ian McKellen as a con artist who targets a wealthy widow, played by Helen Mirren (it's the first time the two actors have appeared on the big screen together).

The Good Liar, directed by Bill Condon and set in London, is tracking to open in the $5 million to $7 million range. The movie's Rotten Tomatoes score is 61 percent.