Box Office: 'Ford v. Ferrari' Revs Up $2M, 'Charlie's Angels' Earns $900,000 in Previews

The awards hopeful car-racing movie is expected to win the weekend, with a projected $20 million plus bow.

Elizabeth Banks' revamp of the Charlie's Angels series began its opening weekend at the box office, taking in a tepid $900,000 in previews, while awards hopeful Ford v. Ferrari amassed $2.1 million.

Kirsten Stewart, Aladdin actress Naomi Scott and newcomer Ella Balinska star as the crime-fighting spies at the center of the Sony feature, which screened at 2,968 theaters on Thursday night.

Experts say Angels is tracking for an opening in the mid-teens, while the studio says it expects a debut in the $12 million to $13 million range.

Ford v. Ferrari is expected to win the weekend, looking at a $20 million-plus debut, domestically, according to prerelease tracking. Disney is suggesting a bow in the high teens.

James Mangold is behind the racing movie from 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment, which stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale as American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles, respectively, who work together to build a revolutionary car for the Ford Motor Co.

Also opening this weekend is Warner Bros.' The Good Liar, starring Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren, while box office holdovers include fellow Warners title Doctor Sleep.