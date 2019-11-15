Box Office: 'Ford v Ferrari' Runs 'Charlie's Angels' Off the Road

James Mangold's period race car pic is coming in ahead of expectations so far.

Ford v Ferrari is showing plenty of speed in its North American debut, while Charlie's Angels is having serious trouble taking flight, according to early Friday returns.

James Mangold's period race car pic — starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon — could earn as much as $10 million for the day on its way to a debut of $27 million or more, ahead of expectations for 20th Century Fox and Disney.

Ford v Ferrari, which has Oscar ambitions, tells the real-life story of the two men who, in 1966, helped Henry Ford II and his Ford Motor Co. become the first American company to win Le Mans, the world's most prestigious race. The adult-skewing movie, boasting a 91 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, made its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.

Produced by Chernin Entertainment, Ford v Ferrari cost $97 million to produce before marketing.

Charlie's Angels, the weekend's other new high-profile offering, appears to be in serious trouble. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the Sony pic may only earn $4 million Friday for a debut in the $10 million to $11 million range.

The $50 million movie, starring Kirsten Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as globe-trotting spies trying to stop an international criminal plot, is relying on younger females, including teens. Patrick Stewart co-stars.

The reboot of the iconic TV series and subsequent movie adaptations opens 16 years after the big-screen sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, debuted to $37 million, not adjusted for inflation.

Charlie's Angels' current Rotten Tomatoes score is 68 percent.

Also opening nationwide is Warner Bros.' The Good Liar, starring Ian McKellen as a con artist who targets a wealthy widow, played by Helen Mirren. (It's the first time the two actors have appeared on the big screen together.)

The Good Liar is on course for a debut of $3 million to $4 million.