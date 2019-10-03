Box Office: 'Friends 25th' Laughs Up Strong $2.9M

Fathom and Warner Bros. partnered on the three-night event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic sitcom.

Friends has plenty of moviegoing pals.

A special three-night event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the hit NBC sitcom attracted over 230,000 fans and grossed an estimated $2.9 million from more than 1,600 theaters, making it the second-highest-grossing U.S. event cinema release of 2019. It's also among Fathom's all-time biggest earners.

Fathom and Warner Bros. partnered on Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary, comprised of 12 fan-favorite episodes of the series that ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004.

The screenings, held Sept. 23 and this past Saturday and Wednesday, were one of many anniversary tributes paid to the show. Each night showcased four episodes, which were remastered in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative.

Friends debuted Sept. 22, 1994, on NBC. The Emmy Award-winning series, from creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, starred Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

The episodes shown on the big screen were: "The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate," "The One With the Blackout," "The One With the Birth" and "The One Where Ross Finds Out" on night one; "The One With the Prom Video," "The One Where No One's Ready," "The One the Morning After" and "The One With the Embryos" on night two; and "The One With Chandler in a Box," "The One With Ross's Wedding Part 2," "The One Where Everyone Finds Out" and "The One Where Ross Got High" on night three.