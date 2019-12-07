Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Crosses $800M Globally, Ices 'Playmobil: The Movie'

The animated 'Playmobil' is headed for the third-worst opening of all time for a title rolling out in 2,000 or more theaters.

Disney Animation Studios' Frozen 2 is easily staying atop the North American box office chart in its third weekend with a projected $33 million to $34 million after flying past the $800 million mark globally on Friday.

The tentpole won Friday with $7.8 million domestically from 4,348 theaters, followed by $4.2 million from 3,4671 locations for the star-studded whodunnit Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson.

Knives Out is on course for a promising second-weekend gross of $14 million for Lionsgate, MRC and T-Street. (MRC shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.)

Holdovers Queen & Slim, Ford v. Ferrari and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood are expected to claim spots No. 3 through No. 5. Another adult drama, Todd Haynes' Dark Waters, starring Mark Ruffalo, is expanding into a total of 2,017 theaters this weekend and is eyeing a sixth-place finish with a projected $4 million.

The first weekend of December is notoriously slow following the Thanksgiving crush, and this year is no exception. The only new nationwide offering at the U.S. box office is the animated title Playmobil: The Movie, based on the line of German children's toys.

Playmobil grossed a mere $167,000 on Friday from 2,337 cinemas for a projected debut of $600,000-$800,000 — the third-worst opening of all time for a title rolling out in 2,000 or more theaters behind Oogieloves and the Big Balloon Adventure ($443,901) and Delgo ($511,920), according to Comscore.

STXfilms, which acquired domestic rights to the family pic after Open Road Films imploded, doesn't have any equity in Playmobil and kept the marketing spend to roughly $3 million, according to insiders. Across the country, most theater owners are offering $5 tickets to the film after working with STX. However, the variable pricing test doesn't seem to be helping matters much, even with younger boys who may not want to see Frozen 2.

Playmobil's voice cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor and Daniel Radcliffe. The pic was produced by On Entertainment, Wild Bunch and Pathe.

Launching at the specialty box office this weekend are Neon's French drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Amazon Studios’ The Aeronauts.