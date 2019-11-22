Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Ends November Cold Snap, Heads for Record $120M-Plus U.S. Debut

The early Thanksgiving tentpole is also off to a huge start overseas.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen 2 is ending the cold snap at the November box office, where it's on course for a weekend debut of $120 million-plus, according to early Friday returns.

That would mark a record November start for an animated pic, besting the first Frozen, which debuted in 2013. It would also be the first animated pic outside of summer ever to cross the $100 million mark in its opening. (Disney is being more conservative in suggesting $110 million to $120 million, while others believe the number could climb past $130 million.)

Friday's projected haul of $45 million or more will include $8.5 million in Thursday night previews.

The November box office could use some good news. Through Thursday, ticket sales for the month were running 27 percent behind last year following such misses as Terminator: Dark Fate and Doctor Sleep.

Frozen 2 is also off to a red-hot start overseas, where it should easily skate past the $150 million mark this weekend after earning $18.6 million in its first two days from a handful of countries. The movie is opening in a total of 26 markets, including major territories China, Japan, South Korea, France and Germany.

The first Frozen, which opened domestically on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in 2013, set a holiday animated record with a five-day haul of $93 million, including $67 million for the three-day weekend. It went on to earn an astounding $1.28 billion at the global box office to become the top-grossing animated film of all time, not adjusted for inflation. The pic also won numerous awards, including the Oscar for best animated feature.

In Frozen 2, Kristen Bell (Princess Anna) and Idina Menzel (Queen Elsa) reprise their beloved roles. The gang from the original movie will embark on a new journey that goes beyond their homeland of Arendelle, and this time Anna will be joining Elsa on the adventure.

Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Santino Fontana also return from the first film, while new castmembers include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee also return as co-directors.

Elsewhere, Sony's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks as the late Fred Rogers, is on course to open to $14 million, in line with expectations.

Marielle Heller directed the critically acclaimed film, which traces the real-life friendship between Rogers and a journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys).

The weekend's third new title is 21 Bridges, a cop thriller starring Chadwick Boseman and produced by the Russo brothers. From STXfilms, MWM Studios and Huayi Brothers Pictures, the R-rated pic is pacing to debut in the $9 million to $10 million range, also in line with expectations.

Frozen 2, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and 21 Bridges are all positioned to take advantage of the lucrative Thanksgiving box office corridor. On Nov. 27, two other holiday offerings will enter the fray: Knives Out and Queen & Slim.