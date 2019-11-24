Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Opens to Fiery $127M in U.S., Record $350M Globally

'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' opens to $13.5 million, while '21 Bridges' takes in $9.2 million.

Princess Anna and Queen Elsa — and the power of sisterhood — thawed hearts around the globe in their triumphant return to the big screen.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' music-infused Frozen 2 opened to a record $127 million in the U.S. and a fiery $223.3 million overseas from 37 markets for a massive worldwide start of $350.2 million, the No. 1 global debut ever for an animated title, not adjusted for inflation (many family films have a staggered rollout offshore). Frozen 2 opened well ahead of expectations, particularly overseas.

Furthering Disney's domination, Frozen 2 went a long way in reviving the November box office, where ticket sales had tumbled 27 percent year-over-year after recent misses Terminator: Dark Fate and Doctor Sleep, among other titles that disappointed.

Frozen 2, along with other new offerings opening over the weekend, is positioned to take advantage of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor.

The female-skewing pic set a new benchmark for an animated film opening in November — as well as scoring the third-best domestic start of all time for any animated movie behind Incredibles 2 ($182.7 million) and Finding Dory ($135.1 million), not adjusted for inflation. It's the first time an animated title launching outside of summer crossed the century mark in its start. Femmes made up nearly 60 percent of the U.S. audience. Families made up 70 percent of Friday's ticket buyers, but by Saturday the audience broadened out.

Once again directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee — who doubles as chief creative officer of Disney Animation Studios — the follow-up also smashed numerous records offshore, including landing the best opening of all time for an animated pic in the U.K. ($17.8 million) and France ($13.4 million), as well as the highest ever for a Pixar or Disney Animation title in China ($53 million), Japan ($18.2 million), Germany ($14.9 million) and Spain ($5.8 million). The film also boasted the third-biggest industry opening of any movie in South Korea ($31.5 million).

The opening performance of the sequel underscores the lasting influence of the original Frozen film. The 2013 family film, which opened on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, set a holiday animated record with a five-day domestic gross of $93 million, including $67 million for the three-day weekend. The film went on to earn an astounding $1.28 billion at the global box office to become the top-grossing animated film of all time, as well as one of the most successful musicals ever, not adjusted for inflation.

"Making a sequel to Frozen was a high bar to set for yourself," says Disney distribution chief Catheleen Taff. "The filmmakers did an outstanding job delivering this next chapter. It's emotional and it has something for everyone."

The sequel earned an A- from audiences, compared to an A+ for Frozen. Despite critics seemingly not liking the new film as much as the first, that didn't seem to diminish interest.

In Frozen 2, Kristen Bell (Princess Anna) and Idina Menzel (Queen Elsa) reprise their beloved roles. Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Santino Fontana also return from the first film, while new castmembers include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

Meanwhile, Sony's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — starring Tom Hanks as the late Fred Rogers — opened to $13.1 million. The film, earning an A CinemaScore, is counting on strong legs through Thanskgiving and throughout awards season.

Marielle Heller directed the critically acclaimed film, which is not described as a biopic or traditional biographical drama. Instead the feel-good movie traces the real-life friendship between journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) and Rogers.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood placed third behind Frozen 2 and holdover Ford v Ferrari, which drove to a sophomore gross of $16 million.

Ford v Ferrari's 10-day domestic total is $58 million, while it earned another $14.7 million overseas from 43 markets for a foreign tally of $45.8 million and $103.8 million. The film's decline of 49 percent is due in part to the fact that it lost Imax and premium format screens. (Imax collected $18 million for Frozen 2, a record for an animated title.)

The Russo brothers-produced 21 Bridges, a cop thriller starring Chadwick Boseman, placed No. 4 with $9.1 million. Internationally, it opened to $2.7 million from 20 markets for global start of $11.9 million.

From STXfilms, MWM Studios and Huayi Brothers Pictures, the R-rated pic was challenged by mediocre reviews. However audiences liked 21 Bridges better, giving it a B+ CinemaScore.

Roland Emmerich's Midway rounded out the top five with $4.7 million in its third weekend for a domestic total of $45.1 million. Lionsgate is handling the World War II epic in the U.S., a bright spot for the pic, and the U.K.

Sony's troubled Charlie's Angels tumbled a steep 62 percent in its second weekend to $3.2 million for an eighth-place finish and domestic total of $13.9 million. Overseas, it earned an additional $4.6 million for a disappointing foreign tally of $29.6 million and $43.5 million globally.

Charlie's Angels was even beat by Warner Bros.' The Good Liar, another November miss that took in $3.4 million in its sophomore outing for a domestic total of $11.8 million.

At the specialty box office, Todd Haynes' Dark Waters posted a mediocre weekend location average of $27,500 from four theaters in New York and Los Angeles. Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins star in the well-reviewed whistleblower drama that's from Focus Features and Participant Media.

Greenwich Entertainment opened Alex Gibney's latest documentary Citizen K at the Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles. The film grossed $10,250.

On Wednesday, two new films open nationwide in advance of Thanksgiving: Universal and Makready's Queen & Slim and Lionsgate and MRC's murder mystery Knives Out.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the star-studded Knives Out tested the waters on Friday and Saturday as it held sneak screenings at 936 cinemas across the country, grossing a promising $2 million.

MRC is the studio behind Knives Out, and shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.