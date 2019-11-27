Box Office: 'Frozen 2' to Rule Thanksgiving With Royal $100M-Plus

Elsewhere, new offerings 'Knives Out' and 'Queen & Slim' are off to a strong start at the Wednesday box office.

Walt Disney Animation's Frozen 2 is feasting on record numbers at the midweek box office.

The sequel scored the biggest Tuesday ($20.7 million) and Monday ($12.8 million) ever for the month of November in North America after opening to a November-best $130.1 million over the weekend. The movie is skating past the $170 million mark today after finishing Tuesday with a domestic cume of $163.7 million.

Frozen 2 will have no trouble staying atop the chart over the long Thanksgiving corridor (Wednesday-Sunday) with a royally great $100 million to $120 million for the five days. That would put its domestic total through Sunday at nearly $300 million, according to early estimates for the holiday corridor.

The female-skewing family film is hardly the only dish being served up at the Thanksgiving box office.

New offerings include Knives Out and Queen & Slim, both of which are off to a strong start at the Wednesday box office, while holdovers A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Ford v Ferrari should see a nice holiday bump.

From Lionsgate and MRC, Rian Johnson's whodunit Knives Out is on course to gross $8 million today — including $3.7 million in Tuesday previews and precious sneaks — for a five day total as high as $30 million to $25 million, ahead of expectations.

The film's star-studded ensemble cast includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer. (MRC shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter).

Universal and Makeready's Queen & Slim, helmed by acclaimed music video director Melina Matsoukas in her feature directorial debut from a script by Lena Waithe, is on course to gross $2.2 million on Wednesday for a projected five-day haul north of $15 million to $17 million, likewise ahead of expectations.

Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as an African American couple on their first date who are forced to go on the run after a traffic stop gone wrong.