Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Takes in $8.5M in Thursday Night Previews

'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' nabs $900,000, while '21 Bridges' posted $700,000.

Earning $8.5 million in Thursday night previews, Frozen 2 has begun its opening weekend at the box office, where it is tracking for a massive $100 million-plus domestic bow.

The Thursday night performance is on par with the preview earnings for fellow Disney animated sequel Finding Dory, which earned $9 million in previews. This June's Toy Story 4 took in $12 million in previews

Incredibles 2, which earned $18.5 million in previews in 2018 on its way to a three-day opening of $183 million, is the best preview gross ever for an animated release. The Pixar feature is now the highest grossing animated feature of all time, with a domestic gross of $608 million.

The first Frozen film opened domestically on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, earning $67 million for the three-day weekend and $93 million for the five-day holiday weekend.

The sequel sees the return of Princess Anna (Kristen Bell) and Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), heading out on a new adventure with old friends Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf the snowman (Josh Gad), as well as new ones voiced by Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee also return as co-directors.

Internationally, Frozen 2 began its rollout on Wednesday and has already brought in $18.6 million from 26 markets, including France, Korea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, among others. The movie opens in a further 10 markets today, including China.

Sony's Fred Rogers drama A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and STX cop thriller 21 Bridges also open this weekend.

The Tom Hanks-starring Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood took in $900,000 in previews at 2,865 locations. The studio is projecting a $14 million bow for the weekend.

The Chadwick Boseman-fronted crime thriller 21 Bridges took in an estimated $700,000 during Thursday night previews, before expanding today on 2,665 screens. The R-rated movie is tracking to a domestic debut in the $10 million to $14 million range.