Box Office: 'Frozen 2' to Win Weekend, 'Playmobil' Falls Flat

The Disney animated sequel is on track for a third weekend win, while the other animated feature from STX is headed for a $1 million bow.

Disney's Frozen 2 is looking to reign over the box office for a third weekend, tracking in the high $30 million to low $40 million range, according to early estimates.

In its opening weekend, Frozen 2 - the follow-up to 2013's animated musical Frozen - grossed $358.2 million at the global box office, with $130 million in North America and $228 million internationally. The movie is steadily heading towards the $1 billion worldwide mark, finishing its second weekend with $738.6 million cumulatively worldwide.

Looking to come in second is Rian Johnson's well-reviewed whodunnit Knives Out. The title from MRC and Lionsgate is tracking for $13 million to $16 million weekend at the North American box office. (MRC shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.)

The only new nationwide release at the U.S. box office is the animated title Playmobil: The Movie, based on the line of children's toys. It features a voice cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor and Daniel Radcliffe. The film is being distributed by STXfilms in North America at 2,300 locations, where it is tracking for a $1 million bow.

Holdovers this weekend include Universal's Queen & Slim, Fox's Ford v. Ferrari and Sony’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Launching at the specialty box office will be French drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire from Neon and Amazon Studios’ biographical drama The Aeronauts.